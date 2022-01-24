KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ThredUp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

