KeyCorp Comments on Fastenal’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.52 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

