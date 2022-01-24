KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

PTON stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

