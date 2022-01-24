KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KEY opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

