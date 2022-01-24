KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.