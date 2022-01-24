KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $148.85 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $148.21 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.