KeyCorp Weighs in on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will earn $11.58 per share for the year.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,012.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,224.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,521.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

