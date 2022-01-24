Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $173.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $179.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

