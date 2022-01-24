Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.42 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.