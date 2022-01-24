Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.69

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

