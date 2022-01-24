Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Kinaxis stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

