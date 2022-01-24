Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

KXSCF opened at $121.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

