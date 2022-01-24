Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,195 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

