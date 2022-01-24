Kineko (KKO) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

