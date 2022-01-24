Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 5,958 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,317.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $54.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $888.94. The stock had a trading volume of 724,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,051.79 and a 200 day moving average of $885.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

