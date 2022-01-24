Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $63.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,538.13. 45,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,827.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

