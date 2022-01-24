Kings Point Capital Management Buys 36,821 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 962,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

