Kings Point Capital Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.