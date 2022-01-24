Kings Point Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 252.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,071 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.75. 49,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

