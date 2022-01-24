Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.40. 651,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

