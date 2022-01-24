Kings Point Capital Management Has $17.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.86 on Monday, hitting $409.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.47 and its 200 day moving average is $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

