Kings Point Capital Management Has $19.65 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 144,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,033. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

