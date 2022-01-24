Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.7% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

AMT stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day moving average of $277.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

