Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.16

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

