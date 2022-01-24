Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

