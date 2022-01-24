Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.