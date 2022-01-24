Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Kirkland’s worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 646,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kirkland’s by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

