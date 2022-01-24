Kleros (PNK) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Kleros has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

