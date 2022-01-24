Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and $1.19 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

