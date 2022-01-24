Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Tops $5,713.19

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,713.19 and approximately $122.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.