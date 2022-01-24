KOK Price Tops $5.48 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $588.14 million and $10.98 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $5.48 or 0.00015947 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

