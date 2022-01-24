KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.25

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 47911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

