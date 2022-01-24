Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.