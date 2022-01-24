Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.86

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

