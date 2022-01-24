Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

KEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 111.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

