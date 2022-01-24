Kryll (KRL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $34.40 million and $6.94 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

