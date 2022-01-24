Kurtis Joseph Binder Acquires 13,500 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 546,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

