Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.97 or 0.00470770 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $94.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.