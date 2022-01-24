Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $755.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $146,633.49 and approximately $755.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

