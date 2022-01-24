Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.45

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 86809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $248,440.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

