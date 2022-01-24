L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

