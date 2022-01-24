L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.850-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.85-13.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

