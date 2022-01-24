LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,180.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $177,180.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

