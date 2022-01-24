LABS Group Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $6.48 million and $122,826.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

