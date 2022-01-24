Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,331 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

