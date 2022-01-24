Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $682,400.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $682,400.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

