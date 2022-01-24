Landbox Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $153,656.45 and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

