Landsea Homes Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.76 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

