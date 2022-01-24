Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.39

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 11515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $508.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $6,977,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.