Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 31st (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Larkspur Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 31st. Larkspur Health Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LSPRU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.